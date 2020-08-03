Coronavirus – Africa: UNICEF Global COVID-19 Mid-Term Situation Report

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Highlights

UNICEF continues to scale-up and deliver across sectors to address the needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, UNICEF has reached 2.6 billion people on COVID- 19 messaging on prevention and access to services.

UNICEF has actively responded to the pandemic by sourcing PPE equipment and other COVID supplies. Despite early constraints, UNICEF fulfilled $440 million as warehouse replenishment orders from April-June. Over54.4 million have received WASH supplies and services, including hygiene items.

Over 2.8 million healthcare facility staff and community health workers have been trained in infection prevention and control.

Due to social distancing constraints, UNICEF is working with governments and partners to use various platforms for outreach, monitoring, case management and training across all sectors. Over 40.7 million children and women have received essential healthcare services in UNICEF supported facilities; 22 million caregivers of children have been reached with breastfeeding messages; and 227 million children have been supported with distance home-based learning. More than 83,000 staff and partners have been trained on GBV risk mitigation and safe referral strategies for survivors.

UNICEF is working with governments to modify social protection programmes to address COVID-19-related vulnerabilities. Over 35 million households are benefiting from new or additional social assistance measures provided by governments.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2DuVM0V

FUNDING OVERVIEW AND PARTNERSHIPS

In line with the July COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) update, UNICEF revised the Humanitarian Action for Children appeal requirements. To meet the needs in 155 countries and territories until the end 2020, the UNICEF appeal has been increased to US$1.93 billion. Of this amount, US$923 million is part of the revised GHRP, supporting 67 countries outlined in the joint plan. As of mid-July, UNICEF has received US$860 million in generous contributions from the public and private sectors. The top contributors to the COVID-19 appeal are the Global Partnership for Education, the Government of Japan, the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID), the United States Agency for International Development and private sector donors. Flexible funds enable UNICEF and its partners on the ground to act quickly and respond strategically where the needs are greatest. In this regard, UNICEF is grateful to partners such as DFID, Germany, the Central Emergency Relief Fund, the U.S. Fund for UNICEF, the COVID-19 Solidarity Recovery Fund, Denmark, the Japan Committee for UNICEF, Sweden, Australia and the private sector, which have contributed US$116 million in flexible or softly earmarked funding towards the COVID-19 response. In addition, UNICEF was able to utilize approximately US$44 million of regular resources to ensure an effective response on the ground.

As of 21 July, UNICEF has utilized $446 million for the COVID-19 response, of which $214 million was used for supplies and commodities. Almost $134 million was transferred and committed to implementing partners. Around 43% of disbursements were transferred to Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), 53 per cent were transferred to Governments and 4 per cent to UN agencies and other bi/multi-lateral organizations. In the first half of 2020, UNICEF has transferred more cash to CSO partners than any other recent year, reflecting the importance of partnership between UNICEF and civil society. For information on the funding status of the US$1.93 billion UNICEF appeal, visit: www.unicef.org/coronavirus/donors-and-partners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).