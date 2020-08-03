APO

Coronavirus – Africa: UNICEF West and Central Africa Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Highlights

• As of 29 July 2020, a total of 174,081 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 2,919 associated deaths, were reported in West and Central Africa Region (WCAR).

• 22 out of the 24 countries in the region are reporting community transmissions.

• 109,000 healthcare facilities staff and community health workers were trained in infection prevention and control procedures, exceeding the initial target.

• Since May, 19 countries re-opened schools to allow students to better prepare for final exams.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2XmofwY

Situation Overview and Needs

The COVID-19 pandemic continues its progression in West and Central Africa (WCAR). WCAR accounts for 24% of confirmed cases and 24% of deaths in Africa Region. The top 5 countries in WCAR reporting the highest number of confirmed cases are: Nigeria (41,180), Ghana (33,624), Cameroon (16,829), Côte d'Ivoire (15,655) and Senegal (9,805) representing 67% of all confirmed cases. In WCAR, West Africa accounts for 69% of all confirmed cases.

The number deaths associated to COVID-19 is increasing in many more countries even those which used to report low deaths. As of 29 July 2020, 15 countries are reporting a case fatality rate (CFR) which is higher than the African Continent CFR of 1.68%. Chad (8.13%), Liberia (6.17%), Niger (6.10%), Mali (4.93%) and Burkina Faso (4.79%) are the tope five countries that report the highest CFR.

Due to the combined effects of food insecurity and COVID-19, as well as the locust threat, the number of people in need of emergency food assistance could climb to 57.6 million people in the Sahel and West Africa countries from July to August 2020 (Source: WFP). On 17 July, UNICEF and WFP joined forces to issue an alert on the unprecedented impact of food insecurity and COVID-19 on child malnutrition, warning of more than 15 million expected cases of acute malnutrition in 2020.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

blog

Redefining Africa’s Workforce Through Digital Transformation

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has forced businesses globally to re-evaluate their business models and to adapt to new working environments....
Read more
Financial

VW South Africa boss Schaefer takes over at Skoda in shake-up

Reuters -
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker Skoda Auto named VW’s South Africa boss Thomas Schaefer as its new chairman on Monday as...
Read more
Financial

Shoprite lifted by sales jump and potential Nigeria exit

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings could become the latest South African retailer to retreat from other African markets after it said on...
Read more
Videos

Here’s how renewable energy could help African economies recover post-COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Like the rest of the world, Africa was severely affected by the spread of COVID-19 with an estimated 5 to 29 million people being reduced back to live below the poverty line. CNBC Africa spoke to Dan Klinck, CEO of East African Power to discuss how renewable energy could help African Governments in the efforts to build back better post-COVID-19.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved