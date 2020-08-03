Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 3 August 2020, 6 pm EAT

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 3 August 2020, 6pm EAT African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (959,158), deaths (20,322), and recoveries (614,091) by region:

Central (48,946 cases; 941 deaths; 34,611 recoveries): Burundi (395; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,614; 59; 1,635), Chad (936; 75; 813), Congo (3,387; 56; 923), DRC (9,133; 215; 7,424), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,531; 50; 5,223), Sao Tome & Principe (874; 15; 787)

Eastern (80,408; 1,809; 42,469): Comoros (386; 7; 330), Djibouti (5,161; 59; 5,019), Eritrea (279; O; 225), Ethiopia (18,706; 310; 7,601), Kenya (22,597; 382; 8,740), Madagascar (11,660; 118; 8,825), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,062; 5; 1,144), Seychelles (114; O; 75), Somalia (3,220; 93; 1,598), South Sudan (2,437; 47; 1,195), Sudan (11,738; 752; 6,137), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,195; 5; 1,070)

Northern (162,641; 6,757; 89,053): Algeria (30,909; 1,218; 21,419), Egypt (94,483; 4,865; 42,455), Libya (3,837; 83; 623), Mauritania (6,310; 157; 4,898), Morocco (25,537; 382; 18,435), Tunisia (1,561; 51; 1,221), sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (4; 1; 2)

Southern (535,953; 8,873; 357,615): Angola (1,199; 55; 461), Botswana (804; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,775; 43; 1,214), Lesotho (718; 19; 173), Malawi (4,231; 123; 1,919), Mozambique (1,946; 13; 654), Namibia (2,294; 11; 187), south Africa (511,485; 8,366; 347,227), Zambia (6,580; 171; 4,701), Zimbabwe (3,921; 70; 1,016)

Western (131,210; 1,942; 90,343): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,150; 53; 947), Cape Verde (2,547; 24; 1,860), cote d'Ivoire (16,182; 102; 11,801), Gambia (498; 9; 68), Ghana (37,812; 191; 34,313), Guinea (7,364; 46; 6,505), Guinea-Bissau (1,981; 27; 903), Liberia (1,207; 77; 691), Mali (2,541; 124; 1,943), Niger (1,147; 69; 1,032), Nigeria (43,841; 888; 20,308), Senegal (10,386; 211; 6,901), Sierra Leone (1,823; 67; 1,375), Togo (961; 19; 660)

