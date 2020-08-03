Coronavirus – Algeria: Change to the temporary ban on entry into Sweden

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Government has today decided on a change to the temporary ban on entry into Sweden. As a result of this change, residents of Algeria will no longer be exempted from the entry ban. Today’s decision is in line with the Council of the European Union's latest recommendation to EU Member States.

The temporary entry ban came into force on 19 March and initially applied for 30 days. It has subsequently been extended following European Commission recommendations. The latest decision to extend the ban means that the entry ban now applies until 31 August 2020.

Since 19 March, the Government has decided on several occasions to adjust the entry restrictions. On 4 July, the list of people allowed to enter was expanded, including by exempting residents of certain specified non-EU countries from the entry ban.

As a result of today’s decision, residents of Algeria are no longer generally exempted from the entry ban (however, other exemptions from the entry ban may continue to apply to them).

The COVID-19 pandemic is an emergency of international concern that requires cross-border cooperation and coordination. Today's decision is in line with the Council’s latest recommendation to EU Member States.

The changes enter into force on 5 August 2020.

For more information on how the ordinance on a temporary entry ban to Sweden is to be interpreted and which exemptions apply, please contact the Swedish Police Authority or visit its website. See the links.

