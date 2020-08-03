Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (2nd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 7607 Severe cases: 153 New recovered: 406 New deaths: 28 New cases: 707

Total Laboratory test: 437,319 Active cases: 10,793 Total recovered: 7601 Total deaths: 310 Total cases: 18,706

