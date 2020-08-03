Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (3rd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6907 Severe cases: 145 New recovered: 330 New deaths: 26 New cases: 583

Total Laboratory test: 444,226 Active cases: 11,020 Total recovered: 7931 Total deaths: 336 Total cases: 19,289

