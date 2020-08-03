Coronavirus – Kenya: 544 people have tested positive from 2,653 samples tested in the last 24 hours

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

CAS Dr. Rashid further confirms that 544 people have tested positive from 2,653 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing to 22,597 the number of positive cases pushing our cumulative tests to 318,376 in the Country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.