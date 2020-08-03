Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Updates (3rd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

263 more patients have recovered from the disease. 176 are from Home based Care program while 87 have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,740. 13 more have succumbed to the virus bringing the total to 382.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.