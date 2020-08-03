Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update (3 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Today, 146 COVID19 patients, 4 recoveries and 3 deaths have been reported by the NCDC in Libya. The updated total is 3837 patients; of whom 83 died and 623 recovered, while 3131patients are still being hospitalized.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.