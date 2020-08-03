Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (3rd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 42
Total confirmed cases: 4273
Total active cases: 2130
Total recovered: 2020 (101 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 31645 (343 New)
Total deaths: 123 (0 New)
