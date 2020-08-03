APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (3rd August 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 42

Total confirmed cases: 4273

Total active cases: 2130

Total recovered: 2020 (101 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 31645 (343 New)

Total deaths: 123 (0 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo


