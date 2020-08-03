Coronavirus – Mozambique: COVID-19 Information

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Country-Specific Information

As of August 03, 2020, Mozambique has 1,946 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 654 in which the patients have recovered, and 13 deaths. Mozambique’s civil aviation authority has suspended international passenger flights.

The Mozambican Government announced a continuation of the Level-3 State of Emergency until July 29. Some of the measures include:

suspension of issuance of official documents (e.g. visas and travel documents, vehicle registrations, drivers’ licenses, and marriage certificates); automatic extension of all DIRE and temporary visas until September 30, 2020, even if expired (according to President Nyusi’s speech on June 28); strict quarantine regime (see information below); use of face masks in all public places, on public and private communal transport, and in any gathering of people; phased reopening of schools by grade level; prohibition of cultural, recreational, and sports activities in public spaces; closure of entertainment establishments theaters, libraries, bars, pools, and gyms (museums may reopen); closure of all beaches for leisure activities with the exception of physical fitness activities; suspension of religious services and celebrations in all places of worship; reduction of workforce to 1/2 present at work place with turnover of teams every 15 days; continued business at markets from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. subject to recommendation of competent health authorities and implementation of prevention and control measures within the markets; penalization of non-compliance with State of Emergency measures under criminal law.

The Ressano-Garcia / Lebombo post near Komatipoort is the only open land border between South Africa and Mozambique, for cargo only. The food supply chain between South Africa and Mozambique has not yet been disrupted by a 21-day lockdown in South Africa that began March 27.

The United States Peace Corps has withdrawn all Volunteers from Mozambique, and the U.S. Embassy has authorized departure for any personnel and family members who are at elevated risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19 or who have requested departure based on a commensurate justification.

Entry and Exit Requirements

No visas (including border visas) are being issued at this time. The Ministry of Health (MISAU) has implemented screening at airports and other points of entry scanning the temperatures of all travelers. All arrivals to Mozambique, regardless of citizenship, will be on a mandated 14-day self-quarantine (see quarantine information below).

Quarantine Information

The Mozambican Government has mandated a 14-day self-quarantine for the following:

all arrivals, regardless of citizenship or prior travel; and all persons who have had direct contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The government has asserted the authority to allow for real-time awareness of those in quarantine, including geo-location tools.

