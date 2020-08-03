Coronavirus – Nigeria: Breakdown of COVID-19 cases by state (2nd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The COVID19 Nigeria situation report for 2nd August, 2020 has been published.

Our daily COVID19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/31iM4XL

