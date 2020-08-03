Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (2nd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

304 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 81 FCT – 39 Abia – 31 Kaduna – 24 Rivers – 23 Plateau – 16 Cross River – 13 Ebonyi – 12 Ondo – 12 Ekiti – 11 Edo – 11 Benue – 10 Nasarawa – 10 Ogun – 6 Gombe – 5

43,841 confirmed 20,308 discharged 888 deaths

