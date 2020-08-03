APO

Coronavirus – North East Nigeria: COVID-19 Point of Entry Dashboard

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

OVERVIEW

IOM DTM in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the state Ministry of Health have been conducting monitoring of individuals moving into Nigeria's conflict-affected northeastern states of Adamawa and Borno under pillar four (Points of entry) of COVID 19 preparedness and response planning guidelines.

During the period 1 to 31 July 2020, 1,107 movements were observed at Forty Eight Points of Entries in Adamawa and Borno states. Of the total movements recorded, 311 were incoming from Extreme-Nord, 54 from Nord, 6 from Centre in Cameroon and 30 from N’Djamena in Chad republic. A total of 401 Incoming movements were observed at Twenty Four Points of Entries.

A range of data was collected during the assessment to better inform on migrants’ nationalities, gender, reasons for moving, mode of transportation and timeline of movement.

Download Inforgraphics: https://bit.ly/33lMnU8

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South African corruption watchdog probes COVID-19 tenders

Reuters -
“We will not allow public funds hard-earned by loyal taxpayers or donations by patriotic companies and individuals and the international community to vanish down a black hole of corruption.”
Read more
Videos

Gautrain: Why Social & Economic Development Matters

CNBC Africa -
Social and economic development matters for Gautrain. The Gautrain Management Agency has made numerous achievements in job creation, poverty alleviation and skills development. CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa speaks to the Acting Chief Operating Officer of GMA, Tshepo Kgobe....
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala shares her vision for global trade

CNBC Africa -
As the race for the top job at the World Trade Organisation heats up, Nigeria’s candidate for the position says part of her vision is to build a trade institution where there is greater trust among its members. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala further notes that at this critical time the WTO is needed to ensure that trade and global markets remain open. She joins CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa and Kenneth Igbomor to share her plans for global trade....
Read more
Videos

Zimbabwean govt. continues crackdown on activists amid reports of torture

CNBC Africa -
Silence descended on the streets of Bulawayo and central Harare in Zimbabwe on Friday, where businesses shut down. This is as Security Forces were deployed to prevent anti-government and anti-corruption protests, by opposition parties. A number of high-profile figures were arrested over the weekend. Dumisani Muleya, Chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Editors Forum joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved