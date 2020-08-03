Coronavirus – Somalia: Cross Border Movements

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In Week 31, from 26 July to 1 August 2020, a total of 2,595 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 70 per cent were incoming flows and 30 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,212 COVID-19 cases were identified, of which 34 were new cases. No new deaths were reported. Additionally, 1,562 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-eight per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.

