APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Total number of COVID-19 cases increases to 511485

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: In the last 24 hours, there has been a total of 8195 new cases which takes the overall number of cases to 511485.

Click the link to view the full report: https://bit.ly/33jq3dL

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South Africa’s rand falls as virus fears hit risk appetite

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand fell to its weakest in more than three weeks on Monday, as fears about the economic...
Read more
Financial

South African telecom operator Telkom moves into financial services

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s telecom operator Telkom has branched into the competitive space of financial services by launching a life insurance...
Read more
International News

How The Back-To-School Debate Can Make Or Break The U.S. Economy

CNBC -
As September draws closer, the entire United States is debating the best way to restart the school year in the new Covid-19 era. President Trump has pushed hard for reopening schools, citing other countries that have been able to resume classes as ev
Read more
Coronavirus

South African Grace tests positive for COVID-19 at Barracuda Championship

Reuters -
“While it is unfortunate given my position on the leaderboard, the most important thing is our health.”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved