APO

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Civil society, political stakeholders, community leaders in Western Bahr el Ghazal attend UNMISS-organized peace forum, find ways to work together despite COVID-19

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Keeping up momentum regarding the ongoing peace process in South Sudan despite nation-wide COVID-19 restrictions was at the heart of a recent day-long event organized by UNMISS Civil Affairs in Western Bahr el Ghazal. The forum aimed at widening engagement with and understanding of the Revitalized Peace Agreement by political stakeholders, including representatives of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in Opposition (SPLM-IO), religious and community leaders as well as civil society actors in the region.

Participants agreed on developing communication modalities that would help them continue to work together for the cause of sustainable peace. These included technology-based options such as using social media applications and short messaging systems to foster ongoing dialogues that, ultimately, will serve to bring social cohesion and reconciliation to Western Bahr el Ghazal, a region that has been devastated by conflict.

Following the end of discussions, Muzama Assunta, Programme Officer, Community Empowerment for Peace, expressed her appreciation for UNMISS. “Such platforms are necessary for all of us, be it civil society, religious and community leaders, politicians, to come together and speak productively about something that South Sudanese people long for the most – sustainable peace. Even more importantly, it enables us to know each other and forge collaborations for a viable way forward that will usher in a prosperous future for all communities,” said Ms. Assunta.

Joseph Luka, Executive Director of Peace, Friends and Community Development, and the State Coordinator for the Citizens Task Force, Western Bahr el Ghazal, echoed Ms. Assunta’s views. “COVID-19 is not merely a deadly virus; it is also divisive in the extreme because the mitigating measures against coronavirus isolate us further as communities and as individuals. Therefore, this forum is of paramount importance as it allows all of us to safely come together and discuss cooperative ways to ensure that the peace process doesn’t lose impetus,” he added. “We can find ways and means to tackle issues directly affecting different communities which, in turn, impact relationships between authorities as well as political actors at both the state and national levels.”

For his part, Mustapha Ten-Jan, Head, Acting Head, UNMISS Field Office and Chief, Civil Affairs, Western Bahr el Ghazal, reiterated the mission’s commitment to ensure trust- and confidence-building, fostering dialogue and creating platforms for information-sharing between all stakeholders in South Sudan. “Events such as this one aim to provide a space for political actors and civil society to interact, thereby enhancing unity, removing mistrust and facilitating peaceful coexistence. Building trust amid great personal, social or political differences lies at the heart of what all civil affairs personnel strive towards in peace operations worldwide. Now, more than ever, when the entire world is being torn apart by a health emergency, it is incumbent upon us to do the best we can to bring the people of South Sudan together,” said Mr. Ten-Jan.

Working towards durable peace across South Sudan remains a key aspect of the UNMISS mandate.

– LUDANGA JIMMY

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

blog

Redefining Africa’s Workforce Through Digital Transformation

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 has forced businesses globally to re-evaluate their business models and to adapt to new working environments....
Read more
Financial

VW South Africa boss Schaefer takes over at Skoda in shake-up

Reuters -
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Czech carmaker Skoda Auto named VW’s South Africa boss Thomas Schaefer as its new chairman on Monday as...
Read more
Financial

Shoprite lifted by sales jump and potential Nigeria exit

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings could become the latest South African retailer to retreat from other African markets after it said on...
Read more
Videos

Here’s how renewable energy could help African economies recover post-COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Like the rest of the world, Africa was severely affected by the spread of COVID-19 with an estimated 5 to 29 million people being reduced back to live below the poverty line. CNBC Africa spoke to Dan Klinck, CEO of East African Power to discuss how renewable energy could help African Governments in the efforts to build back better post-COVID-19.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved