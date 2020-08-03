Coronavirus – Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

There were no new arrivals during the month of May 2020, after Uganda closed its international borders on 22 March 2020, as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 into the country. Between 1 January to 31 March 2020, there were 21,796 new arrivals. The humanitarian situation remains unpredictable in South Sudan and the DRC.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/33hRYee

COVID-19 UPDATE

Uganda received its first case of COVID-19 on 21 March 2020. There were 945 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 30 June 2020, with 837 recoveries

Of these, 52 are refugees, 47 of whom have recovered and been discharged from hospital. So far, no deaths have been reported.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).