Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (3rd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

233 new confirmed cases; 1 death; 208 recoveries

New cases reported from: 148 Lusaka, 19 Mpika, 15 Kitwe, 9 Chirundu, 9 Senga Hill, 8 Luwingu, 7 Ndola, 6 Kasama, 6 Mufulira, 5 Chinsali, 1 Mungwi Death reported from: 1 Lusaka (Facility death) Recoveries reported from: 208 Lusaka

Tests in the last 24 hours: 1820 (87,380 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 6580

Total recoveries: 4701

COVID-19 deaths: 52 COVID-19 associated deaths: 114 Total: 171 + 5 Unclassified

Active cases: 1708

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo