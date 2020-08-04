Coronavirus – Liberia: UNDP/Mano River Union (MRU) deliver second batch of Covid19 supplies for border areas

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

UNDP Liberia and the Mano River Union (MRU) have delivered second batch of #Covid19 preventive supplies to the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) for border counties.

A total of 22 targeted border communities in Nimba, Grand Cape Mount, Maryland and Lofa are to benefit.

According to UNDP Liberia Deputy Resident Representative for Operations, these items are intended to support the health systems for COVID-19 response, and improve cross border surveillance.

Mulugeta Abebe said UNDP will continue to work with the government and other partners in responding to the health and socio-economic challenges caused by #COVID19 by supporting various pillars involved in the national #COVID19 response plan, with respect to case management, health systems strengthening, logistics, and community engagement, among others.

Abebe stressed the need for continuous regional collaboration and joint planning in the COVID response as countries gradually move to ease the current lockdown measures.

“UNDP is honored to work with the government and other partners in responding to the health and socio-economic challenges caused by COVID as we continue to support various pillars involved in the national COVID response plan with respect to case management, health systems strengthening, logistics, and community engagement,” says Abebe.

In addition to the supplies, 25,000 Information, Communication and Education (IEC) materials were presented to support the work of the Risk Communications Pillar.

The items were received through the office of the National Response Coordinator, May Broh.

Madame Broh praised UNDP and Partners for the enormous support to the National response to #Covid19, reminding the public not to be complacent in adhering to the preventive protocols-washing hands, wearing nose mask and watching out for social distancing.

In separate remarks, the Resident Coordinator of the MRU in Liberia, and the Deputy Immigration Commissioner, expressed appreciation to UNDP and its partners for the continued support, partnership and collaboration.

Christain Jallah Sr. and Janjay Wisseh stressed that the gesture will help keep the borders of Liberia safe and reduce infection rates from bordering countries.

For his part, the Deputy Chair of the Risk Communication Pillar, Chester Smith added that the IEC materials are seriously needed especially with the completion of a risk assessment. Smith expressed gratitude to UNDP and other partners in the vanguard of helping Liberia fight the deadly virus.

The items included hand washing buckets, gloves, face masks and shields, thermometers, alcohol, liquid soap, sanitizers etc.

