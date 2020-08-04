Coronavirus – Morocco : Qatar Supports Morocco to Confront Coronavirus Pandemic

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Kingdom of Morocco handed over a support from Qatar Charity to the special fund for the management of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Morocco to confront the repercussions of the Coronavirus crisis.

This support to the Moroccan fund comes within the framework of the endeavor of Qatar Charity, in coordination with the official authorities, to support the efforts of a number of countries to confront the Coronavirus and limit its spread.

