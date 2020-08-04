Coronavirus – Nigeria: Breakdown of COVID-19 cases by state (3rd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Lagos State Govt has reported the recovery of 10,946 COVID-19 patients in the community who were being managed at home.

Read 'Interim Guidelines for Home Care of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases': https://bit.ly/3gxLBr6

For a breakdown of cases by state: https://bit.ly/2wjr7Aq

