APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Breakdown of COVID-19 cases by state (3rd August 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Lagos State Govt has reported the recovery of 10,946 COVID-19 patients in the community who were being managed at home.

Read 'Interim Guidelines for Home Care of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases': https://bit.ly/3gxLBr6

For a breakdown of cases by state: https://bit.ly/2wjr7Aq

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo


Partner Content

Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

SAVE CEO on the benefits of open banking amid COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has in a way increased the uptake of open banking solutions and with many consumers starting to use mediums such as services provided by fintechs, could this affect your banking choices, CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO and Founder of SAVE, Shema Steve for more.
Read more
Videos

Kenya’s domestic borrowings up in July amid COVID-19 response

CNBC Africa -
Almost record monthly figures in regards to the Kenyan government borrowing marked the first month of the new fiscal year collecting over $2 billion through bills and Treasury bonds, but what does this mean if anything for the fiscal direction of Kenya, Callstreet Research Director, George Bodo spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

RSE CEO on what opportunities the CIMERWA listing brings

CNBC Africa -
Investors now have new investment opportunities at the Rwanda Stock Exchange with new companies coming on board; Rwanda's leading cement manufacturer CIMERWA PLC yesterday became the first local company to list on the bourse by way of introduction.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s rand steadies as investors seek fresh recovery signals

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand firmed slightly early on Tuesday, pausing after a five-session long steep slide as demand for U.S....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved