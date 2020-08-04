Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (3rd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

288 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 88 Kwara – 33 Osun – 27 FCT – 25 Enugu – 25 Abia – 20 Kaduna – 17 Plateau – 13 Rivers – 13 Delta – 10 Gombe – 8 Ogun – 4 Oyo – 3 Katsina – 1 Bauchi – 1

44,129 confirmed 20,663 discharged 896 deaths

