Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (3 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 3rd August, 2020 has been published.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/33oGsO8

Today's cumulative discharged cases includes 10,946 recovered COVID-19 patients in Lagos State whom were being managed at home.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo