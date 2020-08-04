Coronavirus – Nigeria: Support for Cross River State Health Team in COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Our Rapid Response Team NCDC RRT is supporting the Cross River State health team in investigation of suspected COVID-19 outbreaks & decontamination of facilities in affected areas in the state.

Read 'Guidelines for the Safe Management of COVID-19 Remains': https://bit.ly/3k9JxaP

