Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 3 August

As of 1pm on 3 August, the Western Cape has 10 955 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 95 407 confirmed cases and 81309 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
95407
Total recoveries
81309
Total deaths
3143
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
10955
Tests conducted
423234
Hospitalisations
1387 with 295 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
7978
6927
Southern
8280
7166
Northern
5478
4925
Tygerberg
11648
10261
Eastern
8638
7536
Klipfontein
8309
7243
Mitchells Plain
7481
6475
Khayelitsha
7795
7077
Total
65607
57610
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
426
288
Garden Route
Knysna
1049
698
Garden Route
George
2664
1887
Garden Route
Hessequa
173
104
Garden Route
Kannaland
55
44
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
1431
911
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
561
304
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
1819
1570
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
3873
3403
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
2815
2416
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1003
834
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1320
1034
Overberg
Overstrand
1380
1211
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
214
152
Overberg
Swellendam
244
208
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
994
825
West Coast
Bergrivier
359
278
West Coast
Cederberg
118
78
West Coast
Matzikama
234
158
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1170
983
West Coast
Swartland
1222
962
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
296
130
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
31
19
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
5
1
Unallocated: 6344 (5201recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 38 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3105. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Message to healthcare workers:
It has been almost five months since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the Western Cape. Over this period of time, thousands of healthcare workers have gone to work on the frontline every day, in service of the people of this country. This service was often at great personal risk to themselves and we acknowledge and pay tribute to all of those who have lost their lives in this fight.
I would like to convey a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, porters, cleaners, technicians, administrative staff and all of those people who work in our healthcare system. For many patients, contracting COVID-19 is scary, and having the expertise, support and guidance of this province's healthcare workers, has helped thousands of people recover.
Whether it's the people doing the testing in our testing and triage centres, or the ICU nurses who see to the most vulnerable, we thank you for the hard work, the long hours, and the courage and commitment you have shown during this time.
Over the past few weeks, we have seen a flattening in some of our key indicators of infections: case positivity rates, healthcare worker infections, hospitalisations and deaths which indicate that we have reached a plateau in new infections- with indications of a decline in certain areas. We owe a debt of gratitude to the healthcare workers who have helped us reach this point.
We all need to take personal responsibility now to ensure that we are able to maintain this, to reduce the number of new infections and ensure that we can continue to save lives and to protect our frontline workers.
PPE procurement transparency:
We welcome the fact that members of the public have been engaging with the PPE procurement disclosure report, released by the Western Cape Government last week. The ultimate goal of releasing these details was to ensure full transparency and accountability in our procurement processes. We also note the call by national Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for provinces to make this information available following the publication of this report. This report is not a once-off, and we have committed to regularly publishing these details.
Anyone seeking to study the report can do so here: https://bit.ly/3a6A5k5.
Members of the public are also welcome to share suggestions on improvements, or raise concerns about the information presented in the report by emailing.
For further information, to share suggestions on improvements, or to raise concerns with regards to the information presented in the report, you send an email to our supplier helpdesk at [email protected]
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.