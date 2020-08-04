Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 3 August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 1pm on 3 August, the Western Cape has 10 955 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 95 407 confirmed cases and 81309 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

95407

Total recoveries

81309

Total deaths

3143

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

10955

Tests conducted

423234

Hospitalisations

1387 with 295 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

7978

6927

Southern

8280

7166

Northern

5478

4925

Tygerberg

11648

10261

Eastern

8638

7536

Klipfontein

8309

7243

Mitchells Plain

7481

6475

Khayelitsha

7795

7077

Total

65607

57610

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

426

288

Garden Route

Knysna

1049

698

Garden Route

George

2664

1887

Garden Route

Hessequa

173

104

Garden Route

Kannaland

55

44

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

1431

911

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

561

304

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

1819

1570

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

3873

3403

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

2815

2416

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1003

834

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1320

1034

Overberg

Overstrand

1380

1211

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

214

152

Overberg

Swellendam

244

208

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

994

825

West Coast

Bergrivier

359

278

West Coast

Cederberg

118

78

West Coast

Matzikama

234

158

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1170

983

West Coast

Swartland

1222

962

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

296

130

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

31

19

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

5

1

Unallocated: 6344 (5201recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 38 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3105. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Message to healthcare workers:

It has been almost five months since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the Western Cape. Over this period of time, thousands of healthcare workers have gone to work on the frontline every day, in service of the people of this country. This service was often at great personal risk to themselves and we acknowledge and pay tribute to all of those who have lost their lives in this fight.

I would like to convey a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, porters, cleaners, technicians, administrative staff and all of those people who work in our healthcare system. For many patients, contracting COVID-19 is scary, and having the expertise, support and guidance of this province's healthcare workers, has helped thousands of people recover.

Whether it's the people doing the testing in our testing and triage centres, or the ICU nurses who see to the most vulnerable, we thank you for the hard work, the long hours, and the courage and commitment you have shown during this time.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen a flattening in some of our key indicators of infections: case positivity rates, healthcare worker infections, hospitalisations and deaths which indicate that we have reached a plateau in new infections- with indications of a decline in certain areas. We owe a debt of gratitude to the healthcare workers who have helped us reach this point.

We all need to take personal responsibility now to ensure that we are able to maintain this, to reduce the number of new infections and ensure that we can continue to save lives and to protect our frontline workers.

PPE procurement transparency:

We welcome the fact that members of the public have been engaging with the PPE procurement disclosure report, released by the Western Cape Government last week. The ultimate goal of releasing these details was to ensure full transparency and accountability in our procurement processes. We also note the call by national Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for provinces to make this information available following the publication of this report. This report is not a once-off, and we have committed to regularly publishing these details.

Anyone seeking to study the report can do so here: https://bit.ly/3a6A5k5.

Members of the public are also welcome to share suggestions on improvements, or raise concerns about the information presented in the report by emailing.

For further information, to share suggestions on improvements, or to raise concerns with regards to the information presented in the report, you send an email to our supplier helpdesk at [email protected]

