Coronavirus – South Sudan: International Organization for Migration (IOM) South Sudan External Update

Monthly Highlights

31,266 individuals attended and received mental health and psychosocial support services in Wau, Malakal, and Bentiu.

1,416 Metric tons of humanitarian cargo delivered.

15,033 individuals screened at IOM-managed COVID-19 PoE sites in June.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/30sNHmw

SITUATION OVERVIEW

While there has been a lull in hostilities connected to the national conflict, localized conflicts and other violence have persisted throughout different parts of the country, including in Jonglei State, which continue to be a hot spot for fighting throughout the first half of 2020. Concerning the Transitional Government of National Unity, President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar agreed on a new formula for the allocation of states.

