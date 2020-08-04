Coronavirus: World Council of Churches (WCC), ACT Alliance send joint letter to Mozambique president urging protection of people

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In a joint letter, the World Council of Churches (WCC) and ACT Alliance urged the president of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, to protect lives, property and livelihoods from increasing violence in the country.

The WCC and ACT Alliance express concern over the number and humanitarian impact of violent attacks by armed groups in the northern and central provinces of Cabo Delgado, Manica, Sofala and Nampula.

“For the past three years, these regions have suffered an increasing incidence of armed attacks targeting the civilian population, commercial transportation, and properties,” reads the letter. “People have been killed, homes and livelihoods destroyed, and thousands of people displaced without the basic resources for survival, making them even more vulnerable particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The WCC and ACT Alliance condemn the continued killings and destruction by armed groups. “The global ecumenical fellowship stands in solidarity with the people of Mozambique in the face of this unacceptable violence,” reads the letter. “With the intensity of such attacks having increased in recent weeks, we appeal to you and the authorities of the country at all levels to fulfil your duty to the people of Mozambique, for the protection of their lives, properties and livelihoods from the threat of violent attacks, displacement, compounded by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The letter urges the government to intervene to ensure protection against rights violations and ensure security for the affected communities.

“We pray that God will grant you wisdom, guidance, and strength to confront these challenges,” concludes the letter.

