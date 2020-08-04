APO

Cycling: South African Champion leads NTT charge at Tour of Poland

The first UCI World Tour stage race of the restarted cycling season, will be the Tour of Poland, taking place from 5-9 August. NTT Pro Cycling (www.NTTProCycling.com) will line up for the 5-stage race with the South African champion, Ryan Gibbons leading the teams charge.

The 2020 edition of the Tour of Poland has seen its stage count reduced from the usual 7 stages to 5 stages, this to accommodate the reshuffling of the professional cycling calendar, which was necessary after the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to racing for most of this year.

The 5-stage race still provides options for both sprinters and climbers, with 3 stages suiting the fast men and 2 stages characterized with numerous sharp punchy climbs.

Gibbons will certainly be taking aim at stages 1, 2 and 5 while his teammates, Ben King, Enrico Gasparotto, Stefan de Bod, Samuele Battistella, Gino Mader & Dylan Sunderland will all be hoping for good legs on the hilly terrain in the south of Poland.

Ryan Gibbons – NTT Pro Cycling “After 6 months without racing, I am looking forward to getting the season underway once again, at the Tour of Poland. No doubt the entire peloton is going to be eager to race, and I am certain this will translate into the Tour of Poland being raced at an extremely high level.

One look at the start list and you immediately see numerous grand tour and major classic contenders. This is going to make getting a good result here as equally desirable as it will be difficult.

Our team for Poland is strong and versatile, and while not built to be leading out the sprints, we will play off some of the other teams in the pure sprints. The tougher the stages are, the more it can suit our team and play into our favour.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of NTT Pro Cycling.

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (www.NTTProCycling.com) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today. 

Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles.

We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy. 

We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign. 

The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes 

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (www.Qhubeka.org) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go. 

About NTT Ltd. : NTT Ltd. (www.hello.global.NTT) is a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at our new website: www.hello.global.NTT

All images attached to the press release can be used with the respective image credit in combination to this release.

