APO

Dixon Seeks Inspiration for Jamaica in 'Too Black to Succeed'

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Since its government accepted the recipe of global financial institutions and introduced liberal instruments in the management of its economy, Jamaica's financial system was plunged into deep crisis.

The two-decade-long economic nightmare blighted the economy and plunged the country into a vortex of decline with thousands of businesses closing their doors.

The greater harm was done to the real sector as thousands of businesses sucked into deep and unsustainable debts that forced them to close shop.

Mrs. Valerie Dixon had a personal experience of the impact of the belated effort of the Jamaican government to save its financial institutions through FINSAC on herself, her family and the large number of Jamaican entrepreneurs, who were negatively affected.

The author, educator and entrepreneur documented the era in a new book – Too Black to Succeed – The FINSAC Experience.

FINSAC (Financial Sector Adjustment Company) Limited was established by the Government of Jamaica in January 1997 with a mandate to restore stability to Jamaica's financial institutions. At that time, a number of Jamaican banks and insurance companies were experiencing liquidity and solvency shortfalls and an erosion in customer confidence.

Unfortunately, FINSAC evolved into a uniquely ubiquitous metaphor for the economic malady that crippled the Jamaican economy through the 1990s and continues to this day to scar the economic lives of many in the Caribbean country. This two-decade-long economic nightmare blighted the economy and plunged the country into a vortex of economic decline with thousands of businesses closing their doors.

It locked Jamaica out of the great global economic surge that took place during the 1990s and 2000s, and has left the country lagging behind other countries which have already broken free from the recent global recession.

Dixon in “Too Black to Succeed” aims to engage Jamaicans at home and across the global Diaspora, as well as the millennial generation of Jamaicans, who she feels need to be more conscious of the important socio-economic factors of the past and present which are determining the quality of their lives and future. Dixon also explored the entire spectrum of her country's financial system and pointed out when it started going wrong.

The sudden dissolution of the delicate symbiotic relationship between the financial institutions and their productive clients ought to have led the Government to try to identify the reason why the productive economy and its bankers were suddenly mired in debt. Had it done so, it would have discovered that the roots lay in its first significant economic policy change after it assumed office in 1989: liberalisation of the foreign-exchange system without sufficient reserves or appropriate regulatory, monetary and fiscal arrangements to support it.

But the Government contented itself to believe that companies which had been conducting business successfully for decades were suddenly struck en masse with ineptitude, stupidity and amnesia as to how to properly run a business. Many of these were businesses that had produced goods and services with distinction, earning and saving foreign exchange for the country, lifting Jamaica’s high-value production capability and providing high-paid, high-skilled jobs for thousands of Jamaicans; and for all that time were good customers of the banks.

Taking a bullish stance, Dixon evokes memories of Jamaica's rich heritage of revolutionaries that fought valiantly to win freedom for their people to galvanize the people not to be held back by yesterday's challenges and failures. The revolutionary struggles of Marcus Garvey, Alexander Bedward and Leonard Howell – all heroes of the war against subjugation – were chronicled in the book with not just patriotic fervour but in a manner to evoke their valiant spirit.

The inspiring and heroic exploits of the Maroons who formed independent communities as free men and women well before the abolition of slavery as well as the Morant Bay Rebellion of 1865 when freedmen rose in violent protest against laws that prevented from voting through high poll taxes, and their living conditions that had worsened following crop damage by floods, cholera and smallpox epidemics, and a long drought were also dispassionately analyzed.

Wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, counselor, mentor, entrepreneur, and writer among a myriad of other pursuits, Dixon is endowed with strong opinions, love of justice, a keen ability to see beyond the obvious, and a brilliant sense of humour.

The book available for pre-order on Amazon.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Executive.Media filesDownload logo


Partner Content

Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

Tech giants report strong earnings

CNBC Africa -
The big four tech giants, worth nearly $5 trillion reported earnings last week defying the worst economic downturns on record. Joining CNBC Africa for more on the numbers is Henry Biddlecombe, Analyst at Anchor Capital.
Read more
Videos

Human trial for COVID-19 vaccine launched by Johnson & Johnson

CNBC Africa -
Johnson & Johnson has confirmed that a human trial for a COVID-19 vaccine has begun in the United States and Belgium after positive results were seen in its study with monkeys.
Read more
Videos

SAVE CEO on the benefits of open banking amid COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has in a way increased the uptake of open banking solutions and with many consumers starting to use mediums such as services provided by fintechs, could this affect your banking choices, CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO and Founder of SAVE, Shema Steve for more.
Read more
Videos

Kenya’s domestic borrowings up in July amid COVID-19 response

CNBC Africa -
Almost record monthly figures in regards to the Kenyan government borrowing marked the first month of the new fiscal year collecting over $2 billion through bills and Treasury bonds, but what does this mean if anything for the fiscal direction of Kenya, Callstreet Research Director, George Bodo spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved