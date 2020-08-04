APO

Physical and mental boost as Blitzboks prepare to return to training

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell believes his squad’s return to training will not only boost the Blitzbok players on a physical level, but will also give the players a mental boost as they prepare for their return to their Stellenbosch Academy of Sport base next week.

The players will undergo COVID-19 testing on Thursday as part of the return to play protocols and will report for duty next Tuesday.

For Powell, this comes at a good time for his squad, who last saw action in early March.

“The players will welcome the return no doubt,” said Powell.

“It has been tough on them mentally to be away from the game for so long and while they managed to train on their own during the lockdown period, it will also be good for them to get back into a training routine, although in smaller groups.”

The Blitzboks were awarded the silver medal as the 2019/20 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series was cut short due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, with the last four tournaments cancelled and the Olympic Games in Tokyo postponed until August 2021.

“The guys will be keen to get back into action, but we will manage the start of the new season,” said Powell.

“Not only are there certain protocols in place during our return to train phase of the lockdown, we also have to make sure the players are following those to the letter.

“The first month will focus on fitness and strength work, and we plan to start with skills training in September. We are not rushed in any way at this stage, so this give us the ideal opportunity to make sure all players are getting into the right habits and protocols.

“Everyone could do legwork, but not all the players had the same access to strength and gym training, so we will phase that in,” the Blitzboks coach explained.

Powell's management had a productive meeting on Monday and the coach said everyone started with a positive mindset and energy.

“We need to make sure that we do thing right from the start, so it was good to touch base with everybody again and plan what we want out of the early part of our return,” he said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Rugby Union.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Note to Editors: Audio notes (Afrikaans and English) of Springboks Sevens coach, Neil Powell can be downloaded from the link: https://bit.ly/2Pnhs1v


Partner Content

Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

SAVE CEO on the benefits of open banking amid COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 has in a way increased the uptake of open banking solutions and with many consumers starting to use mediums such as services provided by fintechs, could this affect your banking choices, CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO and Founder of SAVE, Shema Steve for more.
Read more
Videos

Kenya’s domestic borrowings up in July amid COVID-19 response

CNBC Africa -
Almost record monthly figures in regards to the Kenyan government borrowing marked the first month of the new fiscal year collecting over $2 billion through bills and Treasury bonds, but what does this mean if anything for the fiscal direction of Kenya, Callstreet Research Director, George Bodo spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

RSE CEO on what opportunities the CIMERWA listing brings

CNBC Africa -
Investors now have new investment opportunities at the Rwanda Stock Exchange with new companies coming on board; Rwanda's leading cement manufacturer CIMERWA PLC yesterday became the first local company to list on the bourse by way of introduction.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s rand steadies as investors seek fresh recovery signals

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand firmed slightly early on Tuesday, pausing after a five-session long steep slide as demand for U.S....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved