APO

Africa Oil Week’s Online Conference to Host “Somalia Licensing Round: Derisking Above Ground Factors” Session, with Address from Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Africa Oil Week (https://www.Africa-OilWeek.com/) is pleased to announce that it will host a “Somalia Licensing Round: Derisking Above Ground Factors” session at its online conference, AOW Virtual. The session will be in partnership with TGS and the Somali Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and will take place this October 8.

Somali Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Hon. Eng. Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, will open the session with an exclusive address. Following this, an expert panel will present on security, fiscal terms and seismic data available. The panellists are as follows:

Phil McDonald, Regional Director for Africa, Castor Vali Scot Fraser, Co-Founder, Ventura International Energy LLC, Dr Alessio Checconi, Senior Business Development Manager for Africa and the Middle East, TGS

The 90-minute session will be the first opportunity to hear directly from the Minister following the official licensing round announcement planned for August 4. Attendees will be encouraged to question the expert speakers directly about above and below ground risks, including offshore security concerns, attractiveness of fiscal terms and other factors that are a consideration for any oil and gas business looking to enter Somalia.

There is no doubt that Somalia has become a significantly more attractive prospect since the signing of the country’s Petroleum Law and Revenue Sharing Agreement earlier this year. With up to seven blocks on offer, the round, set to conclude in March 2021, presents Operators with the opportunity to enter one of the last truly frontier passive margins in the world.

The “Somalia Licensing Round: Derisking Above Ground Factors” session will be part of AOW Virtual, a two-day online conference recently launched by Africa Oil Week. The free-to-attend conference will aim to reignite the African upstream after a period of global downtime and will feature strategic outlooks from operators, a natural gas vs renewables debate and more.

Further announcements are coming soon. To find these, and to learn more about the Somalia session and AOW Virtual, visit: https://bit.ly/3fxC5CX

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil Week.

Media Contact: Kasia Gill Email: [email protected]

About Africa Oil Week: Africa Oil Week (https://www.Africa-OilWeek.com/) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 27th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers.


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

East Africa

South Africa’s Shoprite to close another store in Kenya, 115 jobs to go

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Shoprite Holdings will lay off 115 staff and close another Kenyan store, less than a year after...
Read more
International News

Why Ford Is Betting Big On Its Bronco Revival

CNBC -
In 2020, amid a global pandemic, Ford finally launched its highly anticipated Bronco. First introduced in the mid 1960s, it had a tough, rugged image, and symbolized an adventurous lifestyle many Americans aspired to. It lasted about 3 decades, durin
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Reuters -
“We may well be over this peak sometime towards the end of August. But if we don’t insist on distancing and use of masks we actually can have a second surge,” he said.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19 lock-downs, load shedding weigh on Mpact’s H1 earnings

CNBC Africa -
Mpact has released its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The paper and plastics packaging business and recycler reported a fall of 1.4 per cent in revenue, as a result of electricity outages and COVID-19 regulations. Mpact CEO, Bruce Strong joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved