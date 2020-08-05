Coronavirus – Eswatini: Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces four new COVID-19 deaths in Eswatini

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces four new COVID-19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 53. “May their souls rest in peace.”
New cases: 53
Total cases: 2909
New recoveries: 127
Total recoveries: 1385
New deaths: 4
Total deaths: 53
