Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (4th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 8201 Severe cases: 187 New recovered: 309 New deaths: 7 New cases: 588

Total Laboratory test: 452,427 Active cases: 11,292 Total recovered: 8240 Total deaths: 343 Total cases: 19,877

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo