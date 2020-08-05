Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (5th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 7319 Severe cases: 185 New recovered: 358 New deaths: 13 New cases: 459

Total Laboratory test: 459,746 Active cases: 11,380 Total recovered: 8598 Total deaths: 356 Total cases: 20,336

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo