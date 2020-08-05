Coronavirus – Kenya: Health CS Mutahi Kagwe officially opens the Infectious Disease Unit & Intensive Care Unit at the Kenyatta University & Referral Hospital

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe officially opens the Infectious Disease Unit & Intensive Care Unit with an additional 500-bed capacity at the Kenyatta University & Referral Hospital. Out that, 60 beds will be used for ICU & HDU.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo