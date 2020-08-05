APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (4th August 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 88

Total confirmed cases: 4361

Total active cases: 2186

Total recovered: 2047 (27 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 32144 (499 New)

Total deaths: 128 (5 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo


Partner Content

Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Why Microsoft Wants To Buy TikTok: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Jordan Novet breaks down why TikTok, which has found itself at the center of a geopolitical conflict, would be an attractive acquisition target
Read more
International News

Brand boycott: what’s the future of ads on social? | CNBC Reports

CNBC -
Much of the internet is funded by advertising, with Facebook making more than 98% of its $70 billion revenues in 2019 from advertising. But as some of its largest advertisers boycott the platform — part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign that aims to stamp out harmful content — what impact will that have on social media in the long run? CNBC’s Lucy Handley reports. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Advertising #SocialMedia...
Read more
Financial

South Africa’s Denel ordered to pay outstanding salaries by Friday

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Labour Court on Tuesday ordered state defence firm Denel to pay workers outstanding salaries for May, June...
Read more
Financial

South Africa’s mobile operator Cell C defaults on repayments on $184 mln bond

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Blue Label Telecoms said on Tuesday that Cell C, in which it is the largest shareholder, had...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved