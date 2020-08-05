Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (4th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

304 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

FCT – 90 Lagos – 59 Ondo – 39 Taraba – 18 Rivers – 17 Borno – 15 Adamawa – 12 Oyo – 11 Delta – 9 Edo – 6 Bauchi – 4 Kwara – 4 Ogun – 4 Osun – 4 Bayelsa – 3 Plateau – 3 Niger – 3 Nasarawa – 2 Kano – 1

44,433 confirmed 31,851 discharged 910 deaths

