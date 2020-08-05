APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Launches COVID-19 Online Course on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Nigeria Launches COVID-19 Online Course on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has launched a course on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), in the context of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This online course is available to the general public but targeted at health care workers, to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases while administering health care in Nigeria.

As at 03 July 2020, a total of 27,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 628 deaths have been recorded by NCDC. Additionally, as at 02 June 2020, about 812 health care workers have been infected in-country with over 230,000 infected globally.

The national strategy in response to COVID-19 has been multifaceted. In the absence of a vaccine or cure, compliance with IPC measures remains one of the most effective interventions to control the ongoing outbreak.

The NCDC has made efforts to rapidly strengthen the capacity of frontline healthcare workers in infection prevention and control wherever health care is provided. Since the first case in Nigeria was confirmed in February, NCDC has supported the training of about 17,436 health workers in IPC and works in collaboration with the Departments of Hospital Services and Food and Drugs of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), to ensure that health workers are provided with the required personal protective equipment (PPE) to reduce the risk of health workers’ infection.

To ensure that IPC training, knowledge and information is easily accessible to all who need it, the Infection Prevention and Control Unit of the NCDC, with technical assistance from eHealth Africa, has developed a COVID-19 IPC online course. The course features modules on standard and transmission-based precautions, use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential aspects of infection control in healthcare. A certificate of participation will also be awarded at the end of the course by NCDC.

The online course is also designed to document vital information to monitor IPC compliance across health facilities at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels, both in public, private and faith-based facilities in Nigeria. Infection prevention and control measures cuts across all other components of the COVID-19 response in Nigeria and is critical for strengthening national health security.

Registration for the free online course on infection prevention and control can be done using the link here- https://elearning.ncdc.gov.ng/courses/infection-prevention-and-control-for-covid-19/.

The NCDC, under the guidance of the Federal Ministry of Health and her other agencies, remains strongly committed to protect the health of Nigerians. We urge the public to remain aware of the risks of COVID-19 and to adhere to the preventive measures advised by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Federal Ministry of Health.

Visit covid19.ncdc.gov.ng for real-time updates and guidelines on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Three South African provinces considered coronavirus hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too...
Read more
Videos

20200805_SamChidoka

CNBC Africa -
Read more
Videos

Nigeria market watch: Investors expected to cherry-pick bonds on improved yields

CNBC Africa -
Traders say they expect the bearish sentiments in the bonds space to whittle down today as investors may look to cherry-pick bonds over the improved average yields. Ladi Bello, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a focus on the market activities so far this week....
Read more
Mining

South Africa’s diamond polishers look to lockdown lovers to add shine

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s diamond industry, famed for sales the world over and supplying gems for the British crown jewels, is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved