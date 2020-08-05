APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour on Mbombela office closing as officials test positive for Coronavirus COVID-19

The Department of Employment and Labour in Mpumalanga has on Monday, 03 August 2020 closed Mbombela Office due to a confirmed COVID-19 positive case.

According to Chief Director Provincial Operations, Ms Mazibuko, one official from Mbombela Office tested positive to COVID-19 and was in contact with nine employees due to the proximity of their work.

A number of officials, inclusive of her, are expected to go on mandatory self-isolation, of which after completion will be expected to report back to duty. The matter has been reported to the Department of Health.

Director-General of the department has previously stated that the safety of staff remains paramount. “Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible,” said Mr Lamati.

The office will remain closed and a drop box is being used for continuation of service to the public. The office has been closed with effect from Monday, 03 August to 04 August 2020 for necessary decontamination to take place.

The office is expected to reopen on Wednesday, 05 August 2020.

