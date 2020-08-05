Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 4 August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of 1pm on 4 August, the Western Cape has active 10 221 cases of COVID-19, with a total of 95 904 confirmed cases and 82 447 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
95904
Total recoveries
82447
Total deaths
3236
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
10 221
Tests conducted
425143
Hospitalisations
1360 with 289 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
7978
6927
Southern
8280
7166
Northern
5478
4925
Tygerberg
11648
10261
Eastern
8638
7536
Klipfontein
8309
7243
Mitchells Plain
7481
6475
Khayelitsha
7795
7077
Total
65607
57610
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
435
307
Garden Route
Knysna
1055
755
Garden Route
George
2717
1999
Garden Route
Hessequa
180
113
Garden Route
Kannaland
56
47
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
1483
990
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
585
311
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
1834
1586
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
3892
3441
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
2831
2453
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1003
851
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1324
1057
Overberg
Overstrand
1388
1229
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
215
158
Overberg
Swellendam
243
216
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1000
843
West Coast
Bergrivier
360
288
West Coast
Cederberg
124
83
West Coast
Matzikama
237
172
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1177
1003
West Coast
Swartland
1229
985
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
302
136
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
32
21
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
6
1
Unallocated: 6028 (5123 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 93 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3236. Of these, 33 deaths are new deaths. The remaining 60 deaths form a backlog of people who had died at home, and not at a healthcare facility. This data was received from the NICD last night and added to today's totals. As part of our efforts to ensure that we are tracking deaths as accurately as possible, we are working closely with the NICD to ensure that any excess natural deaths are recorded and accounted for. We send our condolences to the loved ones of all the deceased at this time.
COVID-19 on the Garden Route:
While we are seeing some promising signs of a decline in infections, hospitalisations and deaths in some parts of the province, the Garden Route is still recording an increase in the numbers of infections and hospitalisations.
As a result, we are experiencing increased pressure on our healthcare systems in the Garden Route region, specifically in the demand for high care and ICU treatment.
We believe that many areas across the province are at different stages in their infection curve and the Garden Route may not yet have reached its peak. It is therefore important that we all continue to work hard to ensure that we can slow the spread across the entire province.
The Western Cape Government is committed ensuring that we are able to manage this peak in the same way we managed the peak in the Metro and will be applying lessons learned, and boosting resources to the region.
The Western Cape Department of Health will therefore be allocating additional resources to hospitals in the region- including additional staff and the equipment necessary to administer high flow nasal oxygen. Oudsthoorn and Knsyna hospitals have already received equipment which is in use.
High flow nasal oxygen has helped to relieve the pressure on ICU and and high care facilities in the metro region as it can be administered in an acute setting, under the correct supervision.
Our hotspot interventions also continue in this region. Some of these include increased communications in communities using radio, street pole posters, and loudhailing. Public and high traffic areas are also being sanitized and EPWP workers have been assigned to ensure social distancing in public places.
The Garden Route District Municipality's environmental health practitioners are also conducting visits to the homes of people who have tested positive and their close contacts to check that they are self-isolating, and are attending COVID-19 funerals to ensure protocols are being adhered to. They will also focus on reinforcing training of funeral undertakers to ensure that the correct procedures are being followed.
Minister of Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela will be visiting the region over the long weekend. He will conduct roadblocks in Bitou, Knysna and George. Being a long-weekend, he will be checking that long distance taxis are complying with the 70% loading regulations- he will also be conducting visits to Western Cape transport and health facilities in Knysna and George.
Minister of Health, Nomafrench Mbombo has scheduled a four day visit to the region for next week where she will be conducting oversight visits and community engagements across the district. These community engagements will be aimed at bringing about behaviour change, which is key to slowing the spread.
To this end, we appeal to all residents of the Garden Route to continue to take all the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.