Coronavirus – South Africa: Support from World Health Organization (WHO) for COVID-19 response in South Africa

A World Health Organization (WHO) team of more than 40 health experts will arrive in South Africa to strengthen the country's COVID-19 response. W/ South Africa now among the top 5 countries affected, the task force will support surveillance, case management, IPC & other areas.

