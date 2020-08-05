APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Total number of COVID-19 cases increases to 521318

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 Update: In the last 24 hours, there has been a total of 4456 new cases which takes the overall number of cases to 521318.

Click the link to view the full report: https://bit.ly/31lzFlB

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Three South African provinces considered coronavirus hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too...
Read more
Videos

20200805_SamChidoka

CNBC Africa -
Read more
Videos

Nigeria market watch: Investors expected to cherry-pick bonds on improved yields

CNBC Africa -
Traders say they expect the bearish sentiments in the bonds space to whittle down today as investors may look to cherry-pick bonds over the improved average yields. Ladi Bello, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a focus on the market activities so far this week....
Read more
Mining

South Africa’s diamond polishers look to lockdown lovers to add shine

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s diamond industry, famed for sales the world over and supplying gems for the British crown jewels, is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved