Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update 5th August 2020

Africa Press Office
Content provided by APO Group.

in the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 229 new confirmed cases out of 1,112 tests. Three new deaths were recorded, 2 from Lusaka (both facility deaths) and 1 community death from Itezhi-tezhi (MTSRIP).

Cumulative cases: 7022

Total recoveries: 5667

COVID-19 deaths: 59 COVID-19 associated deaths: 116 Active cases: 1179

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.


