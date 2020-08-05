Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update 5th August 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

in the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 229 new confirmed cases out of 1,112 tests. Three new deaths were recorded, 2 from Lusaka (both facility deaths) and 1 community death from Itezhi-tezhi (MTSRIP).

Cumulative cases: 7022

Total recoveries: 5667

COVID-19 deaths: 59 COVID-19 associated deaths: 116 Active cases: 1179

