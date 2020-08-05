Victor Campenaerts headlines NTT Pro Cycling Czech Tour lineup

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Czech Tour will get underway on Thursday, 6 August, starting with a team time trial. The race comprises of 4 stages in total, ending on Sunday 9 August.

Victor Campenaerts will headline the NTT Pro Cycling (www.NTTProCycling.com) lineup at the Czech Tour, as the Belgian gets his 2020 racing season back on track after the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to all racing since March this year.

Campenaerts will be joined by teammates Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Jay Thomson, Nic Dlamini, Andreas Stokbro, Michael Carbel and Matteo Sobrero for the 4-stage race.

The opening team time trial covers a distance of 18km, and so a strong team performance will lay the foundations for anyone hoping to mount a challenge for the general classification.

However, the difference can easily be made on the following three stages as an undulating terrain on each of the respective stages will encourage constant attacking.

Victor Campenaerts – NTT Pro Cycling “I am looking forward to getting back to racing and to getting back to being with the team, and also to be racing with the team, which is always slightly different than just being on training camp with each other. We have a team well suited to an attacking style of racing and the Czech Tour parcour will give opportunities to aggressive riding, so I am keen to be aggressive and hopefully we can win a stage.”

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (www.NTTProCycling.com) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today.

Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles.

We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy.

We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.

The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (www.Qhubeka.org) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

