WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID-19

Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.
Please join an online media briefing with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa (https://www.afro.who.int/), Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the Minister of Public Health of Niger, Hon Dr Idi Illiassou Mainassara and the Minister of Health of Rwanda, Hon Dr. Daniel Ngamije for an update on COVID-19. The media briefing is facilitated by APO Group.

Speakers include:

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa Hon Dr Idi Illiassou Mainassara, Minister of Public Health, Niger Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Minister of Health, Rwanda

Date: Thursday 6 August

Time: 11:00 Brazzaville/Kinshasa Time GMT +1 / 12:00 Kigali Time

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English and French. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: [email protected], Danielle Siemeni: [email protected] with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.


