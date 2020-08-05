WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Please join an online media briefing with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa (https://www.afro.who.int/), Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the Minister of Public Health of Niger, Hon Dr Idi Illiassou Mainassara and the Minister of Health of Rwanda, Hon Dr. Daniel Ngamije for an update on COVID-19. The media briefing is facilitated by APO Group.

Speakers include:

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa Hon Dr Idi Illiassou Mainassara, Minister of Public Health, Niger Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Minister of Health, Rwanda

Date: Thursday 6 August

Time: 11:00 Brazzaville/Kinshasa Time GMT +1 / 12:00 Kigali Time

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English and French. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: [email protected], Danielle Siemeni: [email protected] with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.