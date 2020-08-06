APO

Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (6 August 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID-19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 55. “May their souls rest in peace.”

New cases: 59

Total cases: 2968

New recoveries: 91

Total recoveries: 1476

New deaths: 2

Total deaths: 55  

