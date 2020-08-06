Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (6 august 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

538 more people have tested positive from a 6,195 samples bringing national tally to 23,873. Cumulative tests in the Country stands at 335, 318. From the cases 516 are Kenyans & 22 foreigners. 333 are males & 205 females.Youngest 2 year old, oldest is 85 years

