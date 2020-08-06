Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Update 5th August 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
457 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria;
Lagos-137 FCT-76 Plateau-40 Rivers-35 Enugu-34 Oyo-25 Abia-23 Delta-12 Edo-11 Ebonyi-11 Cross River-10 Kwara-10 Kaduna-9 Anambra-7 Ogun-5 Imo-3 Bauchi-3 Osun-2 Nasarawa-2 Kano-1 Ekiti-1
44,890 confirmed
32,165 discharged
927 deaths
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo