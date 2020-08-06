APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Update 5th August 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

457 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria;

Lagos-137 FCT-76 Plateau-40 Rivers-35 Enugu-34 Oyo-25 Abia-23 Delta-12 Edo-11 Ebonyi-11 Cross River-10 Kwara-10 Kaduna-9 Anambra-7 Ogun-5 Imo-3 Bauchi-3 Osun-2 Nasarawa-2 Kano-1 Ekiti-1

44,890 confirmed

32,165 discharged

927 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

10 countries account for 80% of Africa COVID-19 testing – Africa CDC

Reuters -
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ten countries account for 80% of the new coronavirus testing taking place across Africa, a regional body said...
Read more
Videos

Ethiopia earns over $60mn from electricity exports

CNBC Africa -
Ethiopia’s electricity export ambitions continue to garner momentum as the country collected $66.4 million from the electricity it exported to neighbouring Sudan and Djibouti in the Ethiopian fiscal year that ended on July 7. What does this mean for the development of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in the country? Zemedeh Negatu, Global Chairman Fairfax Africa Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

4Sight CEO on the quantum leap business must make after COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
There’s a lot of noise out there about the Fourth Industrial Revolution, but too often the discussion remains focused on the technology. According to Tertius Zitzke, the CEO 4Sight, the brutal truth is that the technology’s huge potential will never be realised, if it is not deployed in a way that incorporates the human dimension. He joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Francois Kanimba on the effectiveness of ECCAS reforms

CNBC Africa -
In December 2019, members of the Economic Community of Central African States, (ECCAS) agreed to reforms expected to make the institution more efficient and strengthen coordination among its 11 member states. Will these reforms bring the much needed change to the bloc? CNBC Africa spoke to Francois Kanimba, Commissioner at ECCAS for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved