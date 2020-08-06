Ecobank Group announces the 2020 Fintech Challenge Finalists

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ecobank Group (https://Ecobank.com/) today announced the finalists from the 2020 Ecobank Fintech Challenge. The challenge, in its third edition, is designed to deepen collaboration between Ecobank and Fintechs with Africa focused products.

The 10 finalists Fintechs from 7 different countries, who emerged from a competitive pool of over 600 fintechs, will participate in an online Finale scheduled for August 21, 2020.

The 2020 Finalists are:

Always In-Touch Real-time ( South Africa), Fluid AI (India), Franc Group (South Africa), Growth Factor (Ghana), Leaf Global Corporation (Rwanda), Moja Ride (Ivory Coast), Nokwary Technologies Limited (Ghana), Papersoft S.A (Mozambique), Ukheshe Payment Solutions (South Africa), PayChap Technologies (Tanzania).

The Finalists will pitch their products to a jury for the cash prizes for the top 3, worth US$10,000, US$7,000, and US$5,000. All the finalists will be enrolled into Ecobank’s Fintech Fellowship where they will spend the next 6 months exploring partnership opportunities which includes :

Multinational product roll out: An opportunity to pursue collaboration with Ecobank and possibly launch products in Ecobank’s 33 African markets. Service provider partnerships: A chance to become a pan-African service partner to Ecobank for Fintechs with the qualities to become product partners and offer joint services with Ecobank Mentoring and networking support: Access to networking and mentoring opportunities within the Ecobank Group and its vast network of global and African partners Integration with existing Ecobank digital offerings: An opportunity to potentially integrate with Ecobank’s existing digital offerings.

Eddy Ogbogu, Group Executive, Operations & Technology said, “we congratulate the 10 Fintechs that have made it to the 2020 Finals. This is an impressive cast of innovators and we look forward to the Final event where we will honour them and potentially build productive collaborations.”

The Ecobank Fintech Challenge is designed in partnership with the advisory firm Konfidants and is supported by partners across Africa and globally.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ecobank.

Media Contact: Christiane Bossom Group Communications Manager Email: [email protected] Tel: +228 22 21 03 03

Social Media Facebook: https://bit.ly/3fDEgEW Twitter: https://bit.ly/3gAj3x3 Instagram: https://bit.ly/31ttQ5B

About the Ecobank Fintech Challenge: The Ecobank Fintech Challenge (www.EcobankFintech.com) is an annual competitive programme for Fintechs to explore market integration opportunities with the Ecobank Group. Launched in 2017, it has run two editions and is now on its third edition.

More information can be found on the Program’s website at https://www.EcobankFintech.com/

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) (https://Ecobank.com/) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 14,800 people and serves more than 23 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan. For further information please visit www.Ecobank.com

Media filesDownload logo